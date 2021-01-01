Black history month gift shop Black History Month Design African Woman Afro I Am The Storm Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do You Want To Support African Americans Or Show African Roots? Sounds Like You'd Feel Proud having This: They Whispered To Her You Can't Withstand The Storm She Whispered Back I Am The Storm gift. Get it for Yourself or people you love. Know Someone Who Loves To Show Pride In African Heritage? Would They Have Fun having this Black History Month cool design gift For Women Or African American gifts For Women? Be That Friend Who Gives the Right design for occasion. Wife, daughter, girlfriend 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only