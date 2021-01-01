Lightblessed - Perfect Christian Men Women His Grace is Enough, Christian design Women Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

His Grace is Enough design is for Men and Women who are followers of Jesus Christ. Perfect for Christians and other religious people! Perfect for bible study group. If you are looking for christian design for women. A perfect spiritual design for christmas or birthday. Share the christian quotes of Jesus with this message everyday. Perfect religious design for your spouse that has faith in the bible, and goes to church, love to worship the gospel in everyday live. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only