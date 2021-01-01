Hirsh 22-in Deep 3 Drawer, Letter Width, Vertical File Cabinet, Light Gray

22-inch deep three-drawer, letter width, commercial grade vertical file cabinets are perfect for business, educational, or personal offices. These cabinets feature a classic design and are constructed with high quality durable materials that are suitable for heavy-duty use. Ships fully assembled and is ready to accept letter width hanging file folders. Non-porous surface is easy to clean and disinfect. Each drawer includes 80% extension ball-bearing slides for smooth drawer action. Even fully loaded, these drawers open with ease. Adjustable follower wires keep files upright. The aluminum handles and label holder are durable and functional making it easy to access and label drawer contents. The included core-removable lock allows cabinets to be keyed alike. Designed to meet or exceed ANSI-BIFMA industry standards for performance and workmanship. Made with 28% total recycled content. Backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty. TAA Compliant. Greenguard Gold certified for indoor air quality.