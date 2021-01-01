Lalique - Hirondelles Swallow Crystal Sculpture - Sapphire Blue

Transform your home into a work of art with this Hirondelles Swallow sculpture from Lalique. Handcrafted in France from crystal, this sculpture takes the form of an intricately detailed swallow that has been inspired by René Lalique's use of swallows across his art. Designed to attach to a wall, this sculpture is perfect for pairing with multiple swallow to create a piece of art in your home. Key features: * Sculpture * Material: crystal * Dimensions: H7.5xW21xL15cm * In celebration of the 130th anniversary of the Maison * Swallow design * A symbol of happiness and freedom * Inspired by drawings by Erné Lalique * Satin finish * Sapphire blue tone * Handcrafted in France by skilled artisans * Attaches to the wall * Screws for wall use included