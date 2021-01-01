Hiroko 1 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce

Features:Pattern: Italian marble glassBulb type: Incandescent medium (bulb not included)Dimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: ColorfulShade Shape: BellFabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: SteelWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Finish: Power Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: UpReversible Mounting: YesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: SteelFire Resistant: NoCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesDark Sky Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 7Shade Width - Side to Side: 7Shade Depth - Front to Back: 7Overall Product Weight: 2Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 4.75Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 4.75Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: 1.25Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Aged Silver