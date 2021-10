Whether you're curling up for movie night in the den or you need an extra layer of warmth as you drift off to sleep, blankets are essentials to keep around your cozy abode. Just look at this one, for example: Woven from 100% acrylic, it features coordinating colors and fringe trim for a touch of texture. Plus, it's machine washable for quick and easy cleaning. Color: Ochre, Size: 50" W x 63" L