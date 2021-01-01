From sweet balloon animals for his birthday
Sweet Balloon Animals For His Birthday Hippopotamus Flies with Colorful Balloons Kawaii Hippo Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The hippopotamide flies up with colorful balloons. Sweet animals with many balloons for children. Hippos are funny animals for every child and baby that loves this funny animal. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only