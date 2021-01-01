Gift Basket Village Hippity Hoppity Easter Gift Basket for Kids

This Easter basket features one of our softest, cutest, most lovable plush bunnies ever. He's here to deliver all the goodies inside this incredible Easter basket. Designed to satisfy their inner chocolate monster, if this Easter basket doesn't have enough chocolates we don't know what does. Easter baskets at Gift Basket Village sell fast so order yours early to make sure you get one! Makes a great Easter morning basket for children young or old. Make sure you don't forget anyone this year. Proudly Made in the USA by our team of professional gift basket designers when your order is received and usually ships the same day.