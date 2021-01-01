Sizzix Hip Haunts by Tim Holtz Dies, us:one size, Multicolor

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and these four fellas are dressed up to celebrate in hipster style! The Hip Haunts Thinlits Die Set comes with a choice of mix-and-match layering pieces to create some fabulous fun faces for Halloween. Use them to decorate cards, party decorations, treat bags and more! Thinlits dies allow you to cut intricate designs from a single sheet of paper, card, metallic foil, vellum, shrink plastic and stencil film. Thinlits dies come in a variety of beautiful shapes & sizes to add a special touch to all your paper crafting & stenciling makes. Compatible with Sizzix Big Shot, Sizzix Big Shot Express, Sizzix Big Shot Foldaway, Sizzix Big Shot Plus & Sizzix Big Shot Pro 4. 8cm x 3. 8cm - 1. 9cm x 0. 6cm