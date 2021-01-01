Hinoki Wood Cutting Board With Juice Groove(13X8.26X0.9 Inches) Small

The Hinoki wood cutting board is light-weight but made of the Hinoki wood composed of strong fibers, so it is durable. In particular, it is resistant to water because it contains a lot of natural oil that emits forest scent. We recommend a professional chef for precise cutting.Hinoki(Japanese Cypress)Hinoki cypress is Japanese original and also called as Japanese cypress. Its leaves and timber contain 1% of essential oil, and they are used medicinally. For these reasons, it has been widely used as cutting boards lately.BOUMBI Hinoki Wood Reversible Cutting Board Slim[Construction]Boumbi hinoki cutting board is made from joined pieces to avoid splitting and deformation[Comfort] Soft grain of hinoki wood make it a cutting that won’t dull your knives, and you can handle it easily because it is very slim and lightweight