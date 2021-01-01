From lisa corti
Lisa Corti - Himi Big Flower/Peacock Tablecloth - Blue/Red
Add a pop of colour to mealtimes with this Hima tablecloth from Lisa Corti. Made from cotton and handprinted by skilled artisans, this tablecloth features bold floral motifs, a patterned backdrop and a red border. Pair with more colourful accessories from Lisa Corti to refresh your space. Key features: * Material: cotton * Dimensions: 180x270cm * Floral motifs * Red border * Block printed by hand * Machine wash at 30 C * Please note, this item has been printed by hand therefore differences in colour and pattern can occur