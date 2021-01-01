Himalayan Chef Himalayan Pink Salt with Garlic, Refillable Glass Grinder- 12.5oz

HIMALAYAN SEASONSING: Himalayan Pink Salt with great combination of garlic and red crushed pepper is used for seasoning both meat and vegetables. Pink salt with roasted garlic adds a rich, deep flavor to any dish GLASS GRINDER: Himalayan Chef garlic seasoning grinder is available in glass body with the adjustable ceramic rotator for grinding levels from coarse to fine PRIME QUALITY: Himalayan Chef’s products have no artificial colors, preservatives, fillers, anti-caking agents or MSG. it is free from all impurities NATURAL AND CERTIFIED: All Himalayan Chef Spices are naturally grown, OU kosher certified, Halal, Vegan-friendly and Non-GMO AVAILABLE FLAVORS: Himalayan Pink Salt is available in many flavors. Some of those flavors are chipotle with Pink salt, rainbow peppercorns with Pink salt, roasted onions and roasted garlic CUSTOMER SATISFACTION: Quality is our passion. We ensure a 100% money-back guarantee to our customers within 30-days of purchase