chewmeter Himalayan Knotted Cheese Bone Dog Treats, Small, 35-40 count

Reward your furry friend with chewmeter Himalayan Knotted Cheese Bone Dog Treats! These medium-density chicken-flavored chews are made with highly-digestible Himalayan cheese to create the paw-fect alternative to rawhide treats. These wag-worthy rewards are 100% free from corn, wheat, soy, gluten, lactose, artificial colors or flavors—while being high in protein and low in fat for a truly tasty treat that dogs love. You can also rest easy knowing that these treats are made to resist staining and unwanted messes so your canine companion can keep on chewin’.