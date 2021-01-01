Himalayan Driftwood Candle, Grapefruit Pine

"Brightly scented with a citrusy, woodsy blend of grapefruit, plum, Siberian fir, musk and sandalwood, this candle arrives in a hand-carved driftwood tray that's meant to be repurposed once the candle burns down.About Himalayan Handmade Candles: Started in their founder's kitchen in 2004, Himalayan candles are now poured in small-batches from their Georgia studio. Using complex and layered fragrances meant to evoke a specific time and place, their candles are crafted with a natural, USA-made soy wax blend and poured in vessels directly sourced from manufacturers who practice transparency and fair compensation for their workers.-Soy wax blend, fragrance oil, driftwood-Cotton wick-Burn time: approx 35 hours-Driftwood is hand-carved from natural specimens; variance in appearance will occur-Hand-poured in the USA3""H, 7""W, 13.5""L"