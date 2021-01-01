From safavieh
Safavieh Himalaya Collection HIM903Z Handmade Moroccan Premium Wool & Viscose Runner, 2'3" x 8' , Black / Ivory
Moroccan-inspired rug is versatile enough to work with bohemian, rustic, or contemporary decor Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-tufted construction Made from plush premium natural wool Medium 0.47-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style; Begin your rug and furniture search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today