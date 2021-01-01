From safavieh
Safavieh Himalaya Collection HIM582A Handmade Premium Wool Area Rug, 8'9" x 12', Red / Multi
Advertisement
Tribal inspired striped pattern is versatile enough to work with bohemian, rustic, contemporary or cabin & lodge home décor Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-woven construction Made from plush premium natural wool Medium 0.35-inch pile thickness for a sleek look and support underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style; Begin your rug and furniture search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today