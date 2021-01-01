Our Hiltan Bar Cart is an entertainer's best friend. Stainless steel, tempered glass, and wheels make this a versatile, long-lasting piece. Two-level storage is well-suited to display a wide selection of libations.A handy cart on wheels is perfect for the occasional bartender or host.Stainless steel and tempered glass are durable materials that will last for years to come.Stylish open storage display.Wipe up spills immediately with a clean dry cloth.Clean regularly with a soft cloth dampened with a diluted solution of mild soap and warm water. Dry with a soft cloth.If the surface becomes chipped or scratched, rust or corrosion may occur due to the area being exposed to air. If rusting begins to occur, clean the affected area with a wire brush or steel wool. Recoat the repaired area with an appropriate finish for metal surfaces to stop deterioration.Made in IndiaTraditional. Color: Top Glass - Clear Bottom Glass - Black Base - Shiny Polished We offer 1 Year warranty. Dimension:33W 18D 33H. Product Weight:47.08 lbs. Material: Stainless SteelTempered GlassWe understand how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but YOUR home. We believe in feeling good about our home's environment, and we think you do too.