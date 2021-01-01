Hilo Smart Mirror Hilo XL - Color: Clear

The Hilo XL by Hilo Smart Mirror is anything but ordinary. With its sleek silhouette, this mirror blends with any home decor and will become your go-to fitness instructor, culinary teacher, and news source. The smart mirror is compatible with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and is USB-ready offering ultimate connectivity to your favorite apps, photos, movies, or playlists. Its touch-screen display measures 21.5 and is equipped with diamond-coating technology reducing the appearance of smudges and the integrated high fidelity speakers allow you to make and receive calls. Motion sensors automatically turn the mirror on when it detects movement and will power down when movement ceases. Color: Clear.