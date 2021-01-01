Trademark Fine Art 'Hillside Barn I v2' Canvas Art by Silvia Vassileva

Artist: Silvia VassilevaSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a white building on the left side of a landscape.Silvia Vassileva pursued her love of art at the Academy of Fine Art in Bulgaria, where she earned both her bachelor\'s and master\'s degrees. She spent six years painting and exhibiting her work in Japan before moving to the U.S. Silvia describes her style as very free and bold. She makes her paintings come alive by using contrast and unusual color palettes. Silvia\'s home studio, which she designed herself, is bright, contemporary and minimalist.