MSI Hillside Gray 12 in. x 24 in. Matte Floor and Wall Porcelain Tile (16 sq. ft./Case)

Update your decor with the MSI Hillside Gray 12 in. x 24 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile for your next installation or renovation project to incorporate a contemporary aesthetic. This beautiful tile features a smooth, low-sheen finish and with handsome gray tones. Designed for floor, wall and countertop use, this porcelain tile offers a water absorption of less than 0.5% and a slight variation in tone to create a stylish complement for a wide variety of design schemes. This floor and wall tile is marginally skid resistant to suit your needs. This is a rectified tile, mechanically finished on all sides to achieve uniformity. Its precise sizing allows for a thinner grout joint, which results in a clean, professional install and reduces staining issues. Multiple tile sizes and accessories are available to give your project a finished look.