Hill's Science Diet Perfect Digestion Large Breed Adult Dry Dog Food - Chicken and Brown Rice, Size: 22 lb | PetSmart

Every dog has an entire ecosystem living within them - the gut microbiome, full of billions of desirable and undesirable bacteria unique to your pet. With the right nutrients to help balance their microbiome, you can actually affect not only their digestive health, but their overall well-being. That's why Hill's has developed Science Diet Perfect Digestion large breed dry dog food with their ActivBiome+ Technology ingredient blend of prebiotics. It's a breakthrough nutrition that supports each dog's unique gut microbiome for healthy digestion and balanced nutrition that helps your dog feel their best. Key Benefits: Perfect poop in 7 days. Supports ultimate digestive well-being and a healthy microbiome in a large bite size. Premium dog food that promotes regularity and healthy stools. Contains ActivBiome+ Technology, an exclusive blend of prebiotics, whole grain oats and pumpkin. High quality chicken is the #1 ingredient. Clinically proven antioxidants, Vitamin C & E, for a healthy immune system. Easy to digest, with no artificial flavours, no synthetic colours and not artificially preserved. Item Number: 5305851 Brand: Hill's Science Diet Food Type: Kibble Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult Nutritional Option: Natural Health Consideration: Perfect Digestion Flavor: Chicken Weight: 22 lb, approximately 96 cups per bag NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken, Cracked Pearled Barley, Brown Rice, Brewers Rice, Whole Grain Oats, Whole Grain Corn, Corn Gluten Meal, Chicken Meal, Chicken Fat, Chicken Liver flavour, Pork Liver flavour, Ground Pecan Shells, Soybean Oil, Lactic Acid, Potassium Chloride, Flaxseed, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Citrus Pulp, Iodized Salt, Choline Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Pressed Cranberries, Pumpkin, vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (source of Vitamin C), Niacin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin A Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement), minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Taurine, Mixed Tocopherols for freshness, Natural flavours, Beta-Carotene Guaranteed Analysis: Moisture: Max. 10% Protein: Min. 20% Fat: Min. 11%Crude Fiber: Max. 4% FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS These amounts are a starting point only and should be adjusted to maintain proper weight. When feeding this food for the first time, mix increasing amounts of the pet's new food with decreasing amounts of the old food over a 7-day period. For the full benefit of Hill's Science Diet Perfect Digestion, only feed food from the Hill's Science Diet Perfect Digestion product line. See specific feeding amounts on back of packaging. Transition Instructions: New to this food? Mix increasing amounts of your pet's new food with decreasing amounts of the old food over a 7-day period. Keep fresh water available at all times. Hill's Science Diet Perfect Digestion Large Breed Adult Dry Dog Food - Chicken and Brown Rice, Size: 22 lb | PetSmart