Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility Weight + Joint Care Dog Food - Chicken, Size: 8.5 lb | PetSmart

Nutritionists & veterinarians developed Hill' Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility Canine clinical nutrition specially to help manage your dog's weight and joint health. In fact, Metabolic + Mobility Canine has clinically proven nutrition to improve mobility in as little as 21 days and reduce body weight by 13% in 60 days. Features: Clinical nutrition specially to help manage your dog's weight and joint health with a synergistic blend of ingredients Clinically proven nutrition to improve mobility in as little as 21 days and reduce body weight by 13% in 60 days Naturally works with your pet's unique metabolism with a unique fiber blend from fruits and vegetables Improves your dog's ability to run, walk and jump and contains high levels of omega 3 fatty acids Helps your pet feel full and satisfied between meals to keep your dog at a healthy weight Item Number: 5291268 Brand: Hill'sScience Diet Food Type: Dry Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult, Senior Nutritional Option: Prescription Diet Health Consideration: This product requires a veterinary authorization Flavor: Chicken Weight: 8.5 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken Meal, Brewers Rice, Pea Fiber, Whole Grain Corn, Corn Gluten Meal, Flaxseed, Soybean Mill Run, Dried Tomato Pomace, Powdered Cellulose, Wheat Gluten, Dried Beet Pulp, Chicken Liver Flavor, Fish Oil, Coconut Oil, L-Lysine, Lactic Acid, Pork Liver Flavor, Potassium Chloride, DL-Methionine, Iodized Salt, Carrots, Dicalcium Phosphate, vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (source of Vitamin C), Niacin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 Supplement), Lipoic Acid, Choline Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, minerals (Manganese Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Taurine, Glucosamine Hydrochloride, L-Carnitine, Mixed Tocopherols for freshness, Natural Flavors, Chondroitin Sulfate, Beta-Carotene Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 23%Crude Fat (min) 13%Crude Fiber (max) 15% Caloric Content: 291 kcal/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Use only as directed by your veterinarian, the expert on your pets health needs. Weight Weight Loss (cups) Weight Maintenance (cups)5 lbs 1/2 3/410 lbs 3/4 1-1/415 lbs 1 1-5/820 lbs 1-1/4 230 lbs 1-2/3 2-3/440 lbs 2 3-1/350 lbs 2-1/2 460 lbs 2-3/4 4-2/370 lbs 3-1/4 5-1/480 lbs 3-1/2 5-2/3100 lbs 4-1/4 6-3/4 Transition Instructions: A gradual transition to a new pet food is important to avoid digestive upset. To transition, mix your pet's current food with the new food. Over 7 days, gradually decrease the amount of the current pet food while increasing the amount of new pet food. In some cases, your veterinarian may recommend no transition or a shorter transition time. Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility Weight + Joint Care Dog Food - Chicken, Size: 8.5 lb | PetSmart