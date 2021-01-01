Hill's Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care Cat Food - Tuna, Adult, Size: 5.5 oz | PetSmart

Hill's Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care with Tuna Canned Cat Food filters waste and toxins from the blood, and maintains the normal balance of fluid and minerals within the body. As pets are getting older, damage to kidney tissues may occur. This process is irreversible, and will lead to further loss of kidney function. Renal cats may also experience loss of appetite and their caloric intake might decline, which may lead eventually to loss of muscle mass. Hill's nutritionists and veterinarians developed Prescription Diet k/d, clinical nutrition to support your cat's kidney function and help sustain muscle mass. In fact, the nutrition of k/d is clinically tested nutrition to improve & lengthen quality of life. Key Benefits Hill's Prescription Diet k/d Feline is a complete and balanced food that provides all the nutrition your cat needs. Please consult your veterinarian for further information on how our Prescription Diet foods can help your cat to continue to enjoy a happy and active life. Item Number: 5211956 Brand: Hill's Prescription Diet Food Type: Canned Life Stage: Adult Health Consideration: Kidney Care Flavor: Tuna Weight: 5.5 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Water, Chicken, Pork Liver, Brewers Rice, Tuna, Modified Rice Starch, Dried Whey, Chicken Liver Flavor, Soybean Oil, Fish Oil, Chicken Fat, Egg Product, Powdered Cellulose, Calcium Sulfate, L-Threonine, Potassium Citrate, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor, vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin Supplement, Ascorbic Acid (source of Vitamin C), Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (source of Vitamin K), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement), Taurine, Choline Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, L-Arginine, L-Carnitine, minerals (Zinc Oxide, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganous Oxide, Calcium Iodate), Beta-Carotene Guaranteed Analysis: Protein: Min. 5.0 %Fat: Min. 3.0 %Crude Fiber: Max. 1.5 %Taurine: Min. 0.08 % Caloric Content: 1089 kcal/kg ME FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Weight of Cat - lb (kg) Amount per Day 6 lb (2, 7 kg) 1 can 8 lb (3, 6 kg) 1 1/3 cans 10 lb (4, 5 kg) 1 1/2 cans 12 lb (5, 4 kg) 1 3/4 cans 14 lb (6, 4 kg) 2 cans 16 lb (7, 3 kg) 2 1/4 cans 18 lb (8, 2 kg) 2 1/3 cans Transition Instructions Adjust feeding amounts as necessary to maintain optimal weight. If you are unsure, ask your veterinarian. For best results & safety practices: Cover and refrigerate unused portion. Gradually transition to your pet's new food over a 7-day period. Exclusively feed the recommended Prescription Diet dry food, canned food & treats. Keep fresh water available at all times. Have your veterinarian monitor your pet's condition. To prevent suffocation, keep the packaging out of the reach of pets and children. Important Notice: A prescription from a veterinarian must be obtained in order to purchase this food. Visit your vet to learn more information about switching your pet to a prescription-based diet and how to make the change. Check your local store for availability prior to purchase. Hill's Prescription Diet k/d Kidney Care Cat Food - Tuna, Adult, Size: 5.5 oz | PetSmart