Home Decorators Collection Hillrose 7-Drawer Ivory Dresser

The Home Decorators Collection Hillrose 7-Drawer Dresser is the perfect complimentary piece to your vintage-inspired bedroom. Elegantly designed with a riverbed finish and stylish turned wood posts and feet, this sturdy wood dresser features seven front raised panel drawers all with chic detailed moldings. Stylish brass hardware on the drawers add the perfect amount of grace and style. The Hillrose 7-Drawer Dresser's drawers will satisfy all your storage needs with four large bottom drawers and three smaller drawers along the top; all drawers also come equipped with ball bearing glides for an effortless open and close. Color: Ivory.