Moen Hilliard Chrome Towel Bar 18 in. L Metal

Advertisement
For a touch of luxury in the bath, the effortlessly elegant Hilliard bathroom suite makes an eye-catching statement at the sink. Designed to coordinate with any bathroom décor, this striking traditional collection offers both style and functionality. Hilliard bath accessories match the style and finish of Moen Hilliard faucets. Includes Moen's patented Press & Mark innovation. This thoughtfully designed installation innovation features an integrated ink stamp that marks exactly where to drill - eliminating the need for a difficult-to-use paper template