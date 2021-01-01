Hille 24" Brushed Steel/Clear Tripod Table Lamp

Combining two lighting options into one lamp, the Della Nightlight Table Lamp is the perfect solution for the bedroom or living room. Light up the round white textured fabric shade when 100 Watts of room-filling ambient light is needed. When it is time for bed, or you need some mood lighting in the living room, just turn on the soft LED light in the clear acrylic nightlight legs. The metal tripod base has a sleek, brushed steel finish and sturdy footprint. A fabric-covered cord hangs down from the socket, turning a mechanical component into a fun, decorative accent.