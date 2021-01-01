Hillary 30" L x 18" W Undermount Kitchen Sink with Basket Strainer

The kitchen sink has a clear angular shape and a simple and spacious design, which can easily conquer the needs of daily life. The undercounted quartz sink adds instant style to the kitchen. The simple lines and thoughtful design details demonstrate the organic elegance of quartz. The ultra-deep wash basin can easily accommodate a large basin, and the rounded corners make the maintenance of the sink simple. Every non-porous, natural and hygienic hand basin is protected by a thermal finishing process to form a surface with high heat resistance, chemical resistance, scratch resistance, chipping resistance and discoloration resistance. The high-quality basket filter assembly is made of high-quality stainless steel to form a tight seal to prevent food and debris from clogging the drain. Faucet Finish: Gray