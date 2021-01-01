Hildene LED Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (207916-1041)

The Hildene LED Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a sleek and dynamic piece from designer David Kitts. With its name referencing a group of hills and valleys with streams that run through them, the Hildene captures the description of this landscape with handcrafted metal plates that rise and fall out of an energy-efficient light guide. Highlighting the beautiful form of these plates with an even layer of illumination that escapes above and below this piece, a bold frame encases this display, bringing a dramatic and elegant touch to spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting