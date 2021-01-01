Hildene LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Iron - (139651-1041)

The Hildene LED Linear Suspension by Hubbardton Forge features handcrafted metal plates that rise and fall like a skyline of hills and valleys from within energy-efficient light guides. Wrapped with a bold frame, this dynamic design by David Kitts emits an even layer of both upward and downward cast illumination that interacts playfully with the smooth shapes that the metal panels make as they travel along this handsome, linear design. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting