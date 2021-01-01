Hildene Large LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (139652-1157)

The Hildene Large LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge takes a unique approach to lighting the home. A pair of downrods travel down from the ceiling and mount a thick metal frame that contains a series of smooth and flat metal plates arranged upright. Like cresting and flowing hills and valleys, the plates add a distinct and dramatic visual flair to the piece and the surrounding space. Integrated LEDs rest within the frame, shining a warm glow that adds a touch of life to the plates. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting