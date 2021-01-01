Hildeburg 4-Light Dimmable Matte Black Vanity Light

Features:The bathroom vanity light design in 3 cylinder glass in a hammered pattern, and will creates a sparkling light effect when turning on. Ideal for bathroom, bedroom, living room, porch, etcGlass shades in metallic ombre. Perfect for Living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, saloon, restaurant, craft room, hotel, hallway, and covered outdoor areas.The gold bathroom light fixture can be installed up or down to customize the fixture to your lighting desired look. Vanity wall lighting design will add a fashionable look while complementing your bathroom decor.Unwind from a busy day while celebrating a curated mix of timelessness and modernism with this bathroom vanity light fixtures ideal for any bath and vanity setting in mid-century modern transitional and vintage electric interiorsProduct Type: Vanity lightDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Color: Do not applyShade Shape: HourglassShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: NoFixture Material: MetalFixture Material Details: Metal Type: SteelFinish: Matte BlackNumber of Lights: 4Voltage: 110Dimmable: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Light Direction: DownSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Compatible Shade Part Number: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: Mirrored Back Plate: Full Back Plate: Back Plate Finish: MetalPower Source: HardwiredBattery Operated: NoBatteries Included: Number of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Diffuser Included: YesDiffuser Material: GlassRoom Use: Living RoomSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoGlass Type: CrystalDS Metallic: GoldDS Primary Product Style: ModernLicense Product: NoSpefications:TAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NocUL Listed: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLo