Hilaree 33.86" Wide Velvet Armchair
Description
Features:Sofa: NoLoveseat: NoOttoman: NoChaise: NoTable: NoDesign: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Gray): GrayUpholstery Grade: Upholstery Color (Body Fabric: Purple): PurplePattern: Solid ColorLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Cushion backWeight Capacity: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Arms Included: YesArm Type: Square ArmsArm Material: Arm Material Details: Ottoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: BlackTufted Cushions: NoSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Pocket SpringRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Cover: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: UV/Fade ResistantProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: NoAnti-Microbial: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 1Leg Material: WoodLeg Material Details: Mattress Included: NoCushion Construction: FoamFoam Density: 1.5 lbs./cu. ft.Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count (Body Fabric: Gray): Martindale Cycle Rating (Body Fabric: Gray): Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection) (Body Fabric: Gray): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection) (Body Fabric: Gray): Double rub count greater than 30,000 (Body Fabric: Gray): DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: CALGreen Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: