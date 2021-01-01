Hiland Rectangular Cast Aluminum Slatted Fire Pit, Bronze

Get more use out of your patio, lawn or garden area this year with a Hiland Cast Aluminum Fire Pit. Its combination of stylishness and functionality is good for all outdoor environments. This Hiland fire pit instantly upgrades your outdoor space by easily creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. In warmer months, it is an ideal table for plates of grilled food and a cool beverage or two. When the weather turns cooler, this bronze rectangular fire pit connects to any standard propane tank to provide radiating warmth without the need to connect to a land line. The tank is stored inside the table, so as to not detract from its eye-catching appeal. This Hiland Cast Aluminum Fire Pit is made from lightweight materials that are also very durable, so it withstands most harsh outdoor wear and tear.