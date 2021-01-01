Hikvision UltraHD 8MP 4K Outdoor PoE IP Camera DS-2CD2385FWD-I 4mm Fixed Lens, Turret Security Camera, 3840x2160, up to 98ft IR Night Vision, Smart.

DS-2CD2385FWD-I Feature DS-2CD2385FWD-I 8 MP(4K) IR Fixed Turret Network Camera > Up to 8 megapixel high resolution > Max. 3840 × 2160@20fps > 2.8 mm/4 mm fixed lens, optional > H.265, H.265+, H.264+, H.264 > 120dB Wide Dynamic Range > 3D Digital Noise Reduction > DC12V & PoE (802.3af) > IR range: up to 30m > Support on-board storage, up to 128 GB > IP67 4K UltraHD 8MP@20fps- Featuring the latest 1/2.5' Progressive Scan CMOS sensor, Frame rate can set for 8MP@20fps, 6MP@30fps, provide more HD and smoother visual experience than other 8MP@15fps camera. Up to 102° super wide viewing angle, capture more clearer images and video, great for outdoor.