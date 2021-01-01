'Hiker Pali Kokee State Park Kauai, Hawaii' Photographic Print on Canvas

Features:Includes hanging accessoriesMade with 100% cotton canvas100% Anti-shrink pine wood bars and Epson anti-fade ultra chrome inks100% Hand-madeMade in the USAPrint Type: Photographic PrintColor: Astral Blue;Azure Blue;Royal Blue;Jordy Blue;SmaltNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Panoramic ImagesOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 12" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 12" H x 36" W x 0.75" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 16" H x 48" W x 1.5" D, 16" H x 48" W x 0.75" D, 20" H x 60" W x 1.5" D, 20" H x 60" W x 0.75" D, 24" H x 72" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: PanoramicWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Cities & Countries;People;Inspirational Quotes & Sayings;Landscape & Nature;Sports & Sports TeamsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Nature Scenes: Ocean;MountainsFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: HawaiiCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique (Size: 16" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): Multi-Color PhotographyArt Technique (Size: 24" H x 72" W x 1.5" D): Multi-Color PhotographyArt Technique (Size: 20" H x 60" W x 0.75" D): Multi-Color PhotographyArt Technique (Size: 12" H x 36" W x 0.75" D): Multi-Color PhotographyArt Technique (Size: 12" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Multi-Color PhotographyGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: United States of America,Hawaii,Honolulu,Sky,Clouds,Nature,Mountains,Ocean,Extreme Sports,Adventure,Exploration,Inspirational,By Profession,Athletes,Scenic Photography,Panoramic PhotographyTitle: Hiker Pali Kokee State Park Kauai HI USABatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: FlatTechnique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedSpefications:ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoIndoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 12" H x 36" W x 0.75" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 48" W x 1.5" D, 16" H x 48" W x 0.75" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 60" W x 1.5" D, 20" H x 60" W x 0.75" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 72" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 12" H x 36" W x 0.75" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 48" W x 1.5" D, 16" H x 48" W x 0.75" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 60" W x 1.5" D, 20" H x 60" W x 0.75" D): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 72" W x 1.5" D): 72Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 12" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H