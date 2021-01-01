kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands Highpointe LED 54 54" Highpointe LED Ceiling Fan Oil Rubbed Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

kathy ireland Home by Luminance Brands Highpointe LED 54 54" Highpointe LED Ceiling Fan The 54” Highpointe ceiling fan captures an industrial aesthetic with its architectural design and is sure to inspire any space. It features an integrated LED light fixture and includes 2 downrods - 6” and 12,” - allowing the fan to be hung at the desired height for your home. This ceiling fan features a premium housing with Opal Matte glass. It also includes a 4-speed LED remote control with receiver.Features:Removable Decorative CablesNo-Light OptionLimited Lifetime Motor WarrantyEstimated Yearly Energy Cost is $11Comes with 6" and 12" downrods Indoor Ceiling Fans Oil Rubbed Bronze