T-fal Textiles Highly Absorbent 100% Cotton Double Sided Printed Dish Cloths, 12" x 12", Set of 4, Neutral Bulb Pattern

Dual-Sided. Flat woven weave pattern on one side of the dish cloth reverses to terry loop on other. 100% Absorbent Cotton. Set of 4 dual sided pattern cotton weave dish cloths with varying stripe and medallion designs. Made of highly absorbent soft cotton that makes them great for drying dishes and glassware and cleaning up spills around the kitchen. Convenient Size. Each dish cloth measures 12 in. x 12 in. Classic Colors. Choose from 7 classic colors: Stripe Red Multi, Medallion Cool, Stripe Cool, Vine Warm, Medallion Red Multi, Stripe Neutral and Bulb Neutral. Coordinates with T-fal Textiles Collection. The full collection includes dish cloths, check, pattern and solid kitchen towels, pot holders and oven mitts., Manufacturer: John Ritzenthaler Co