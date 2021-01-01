Addison Heights Highlands Floral Medallion Contemporary Area Rug, Red

Rug Size & Location:6'7" X 9'6" size indoor rug, perfect for dining rooms, livingrooms and bedroomsFeatures:Traditional, vintage and global style indoor area rugFeatures a floral medallion patternPower-loomed from 100% polypropyleneInherently stain, fade, wear-resistant for fuss-free maintenanceRug colors include shades of red and beigeLow .35-in pile height is perfect for high traffic areas and allows for easy cleaningCut pile for a smooth surfaceInstallation, Cleaning and Care:The use of a rug pad made for the specific flooring type and location (indoor or outdoor) is recommendedRegular vacuuming without the beater bar helps rug remain attractive and serviceable; clean spills immediately by blotting with clean sponge or cloth with mild detergent; periodic professional cleaning is recommended Inital creasing is normal, and these will generally fall out within a few days to a week; tightly reversing rolling the rug (pile side out) and leaving in warm area for several hours will aid in the removal of creases or lingering fold marks as well