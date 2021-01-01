Highland Ridge 3-1/2 in (89 mm) Center-to-Center Caramel Bronze Cabinet Cup Pull

The Amerock BP55318CBZ Highland Ridge 3-1/2 in (89 mm) Center-to-Center Cup Pull is finished in Caramel Bronze. High-end glam meets down-to-earth farmhouse approachability in our chic, on-trend Highland Ridge collection. The Caramel Bronze finish has a rich dark brown hue with a hint of burgundy and subtle copper undertones. Amerock offers a complete line of decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath hardware, hook and rail and wall plates. Amerock?s award-winning decorative and functional hardware solutions have built the company?s reputation for chic design accessories that inspire homeowners to express their personal style. Available in a variety of finishes and styles, Amerock offers high quality designs at affordable prices to create the perfect finishing touch for any room.