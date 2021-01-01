Brown Jordan Highland Patio Chat Table

The Highland collection from Brown Jordan is generously scaled and appealingly contoured, bringing a warm, welcoming ambiance to your outdoor seating area. This 50 in. x 50 in. Patio Chat Table's smooth, casually elegant profile is inspired by the grace of classic European design and the simplicity of contemporary American furniture. The weather-resistant Resinweave is handwoven in a distinctive herringbone pattern over a sturdy, powder-coated aluminum frame. Topped by natural travertine stone, this table has a striking look that works well in both outdoor and indoor settings.