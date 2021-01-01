Hide your unsightly garbage bins and air conditioning units with this stylish lattice privacy screen. The Highland Lattice is the perfect solution for all your outdoor privacy needs. The sophisticated routed lattice design will accentuate any outdoor area. Easy to install with a 10-year warranty, you won’t need to dig holes or pour concrete. This product is also maintenance-free so there's no need to paint or stain. Enclo Privacy Screens Highland No Dig 36-in W x 57.5-in H White Vinyl/Polyresin Outdoor Privacy Screen | ZP19047