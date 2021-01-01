Highland Creek Armed Sconce

This simple brushed steel 1-Light Armed Sconce with rotary on/off switch is a great spin on a classic design. The white fabric shade creates a classic look while the shiny chrome finish evokes a modern industrial feel. Pair it with a vintage-inspired bulb for a unique design. Simple and inviting this piece is great for any space in your home. Hang it alone or pair it up, leave it as a plug-in or hardwire it to your wall to create a variety of different long-lasting looks. Includes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installation and requires one 60W medium base light bulb (sold separately).