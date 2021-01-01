From shirley macarthur
SHiRLeY MacARTHuR Highland Cow Animal Print ' Stanley ' Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Highland Cow Print, Animal Print - cute and cheeky, fun and adorable. A great Inspirational Gift Idea for a Birthday Present or a Christmas Gift - for both adults and kids. From a VeGaN VeGeTaRiaN ARTiST ! Great for on the farm - or as a lounge top at home. One of Scotlands' favourites. A faithful best friend! A Best Seller. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only