From brayden studio
Highland Color by Scott Naismith Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Take any wall space from simple to stunning with this colorful canvas print. Made in the USA, it is giclee printed with UV archival inks on canvas wrapped around a North American pine wood frame. The piece showcases a waterside valley scene at sunset in a palette of vibrant hues of purple and green. Try letting this painting stand out in an all-white ensemble, like above a crisp comforter in the master bedroom or sitting by the front door along with a polished console table. This artful accent is also lovely as part of a bold gallery wall, just pair it with other eye-catching prints and metal-framed mirrors to complete the look. Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D