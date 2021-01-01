From design house
Design House Highland 10.5-in H White Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | 503839
With simple style, the Highland Outdoor Wall Light will greet your guests at the door with a soft, inviting glow. Made of formed steel with a white finish, this fixture features a bulb-shape shade design with soft curves and clear glass. Illuminate your front porch or back deck with this downlight's unique colonial character.