GripGlo High Visibility Neon Lime Zipper Front Safety Vest with Meets ANSI Class 2 X-Large 2-Tone Reflective Strips, High Visibility Lime Green

Stay Safe, Be Seen, GripGlo high visibility safety vests improves visibility to prevent injury to those who wear it. This reduces the risk of serious accidents at the job for construction workers, traffic police and workers in ports, airports, yards, emergency services and utility jobs. This is true by day and night and in weathers when vision is compromised. Reflective vests aid in safety in high traffic areas for cyclists, motor cyclists, crossing guards as well as security personal. These safety vests are classified as Ansi Class 2 for work areas where workers have to stand out against a multicolored background this includes construction workers, surveyors, security guards, safety patrols and forklift operators. Neon vests offer extra visibility and are highly beneficial to use when cycling, running or even walking and reduce the risk of a collision crash by increasing the distance at which drivers will detect you. Reflective Vest - Orange trim edging on the double horizontal reflective stripes is designed to increase visibility and goes all around from front to back. This is perfect for nighttime bike riding as the reflective strips are easily picked up by a cars headlights. Zip It Up - Dont waste time with the easy on zipper closure, just zip it up, Lightweight - This lightweight safety vest is made of 100% Polyester material. Size up your high visibility vest for cold weather to wear over your winter jacket, Size: 2 x-large. Color: High Visibility Lime Green. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult.