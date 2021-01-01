From zep
ZEP 1 Gal. High-Traffic Floor Polish (Case of 4)
Zep High-Traffic Floor Polish gives you a professional grade floor finish for vinyl and other hard floor surfaces. This polish is Step 3 of the 4-Step Pro Floor Maintenance System. Floor polish is safe to use on commercial and residential floors. Its 20% solid formula allows for a durable, high-gloss shine even as it prevents scuff marks. Formula works excellent as a concrete floor polish. Low maintenance floor polish perfect for high-traffic environments and works on multiple floor types.