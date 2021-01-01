High-Torque 3/4 HP Continuous Feed Garbage Disposal

Garbage disposals are becoming a required appliance in just about every kitchen. Whether it’s your first disposal or looking to replace an old one, we have the perfect product for you. Koozzo offers a food waste disposal solution. It’s created with fiberglass-reinforced nylon to be extra corrosion resistant. The continuous grinding breaks down everyday kitchen waste with a rapid rotation speed of 2700 RPM. The disposal mounts with a simple twist and lock design for easy installation.