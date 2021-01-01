Spruce up your space with the help of our beautiful High Style III Canvas Art Print. You'll love how this stunning canvas print looks hanging up in your home. Art measures 18L x 0.75W x 26H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features abstract subject Hues of black and white Weight: 4 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.