High Stretchy Spandex Pet Friendly Sofa Slipcover 1 Piece Non Slip Couch Furniture Protection Covers_Armchair_69_

1 piece cover is highly elastic and can cover your sofa from top to bottom. In addition, this extendable sofa cover is suitable for a variety of different sizes of sofa, such as T-cushion sofa, leather sofa, cloth sofa, king-size sofa and so on. No matter which direction you drag, the 1 piece sofa cover will show you its true super elasticity. The protective cover prevents pet bites or scratches due to the high elasticity of the fabric Upholstery Color: Beige